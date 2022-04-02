Note: This list of meetings is based upon regularly scheduled meetings and other information available at the time of publication. Be sure to check the agency agenda to confirm the time, date and location of meetings listed here.
Upcoming public meetings and civic events include:
• Tehachapi City Council: The council typically meets on the first and third Mondays of each month. The first meeting in April is planned for 6 p.m. on April 4 and will be held at the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St. Final approval of a new council district map is expected. The agenda will be posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at https://liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• Sippin’ with the Supe: An opportunity to meet with Tehachapi Unified School District Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson, 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, Kohnen’s Country Bakery, 125 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
• Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors: The board has set a special meeting to include a closed session to provide direction for real property negotiations relating to the potential extension of its lease with Adventist Health. The meeting is set for 10 a.m. on April 5 at the district office, 116 W. E St., Tehachapi. An agenda will be published online at https://www.tvhd.org/.
• Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council: Meets at 7:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the Slice of Life Enrichment School, 48771 W. Valley Blvd., Tehachapi. Networking begins at 7 a.m. The next meeting will be April 6. According to President Josh Pearce, the program will include a presentation from Cerro Coso College about workforce development. More information online at https://www.tehachapiedc.org/.
• Tehachapi Planning Commission: The commission typically meets at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month. The next regular monthly meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 11. The agenda will be posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at https://www.liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• Tehachapi Unified School District: Regular monthly meetings of the board of trustees are planned for the second Tuesday of each month. The April meeting is set to begin 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, at 300 S. Robinson St., Tehachapi. Agenda information is available online at https://www.tehachapiusd.com.
• Tehachapi Resource Conservation District: The board of directors typically meets on the second Thursday of each month beginning at 10 a.m. at 321 W. C St., Tehachapi. The next regular meeting is expected to be on April 14. An agenda will be published online at https://tehachapircd.org/.
• Bear Valley Community Services District: The board of directors typically meets on the second Thursday of each month with an open session beginning at 6 p.m. The next regular meeting is set for April 14. An agenda will be published online at https://www.bvcsd.com/.
• Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors: The board typically meets monthly at 10 a.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the district office, 116 W. E St., Tehachapi. The next regular meeting is planned for April 19. Agendas are published online at https://www.tvhd.org/.
• Networking Luncheon, Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce: Networking luncheons are planned for the third Tuesday of each month. The next luncheon will be on April 19. Mary Beth Garrison of Cheers for Charity will be the speaker. Arrive at 11:30 a.m. for networking. For information call the chamber at 822-4180. Reserve and pay online by April 12 at https://bit.ly/3u1o3nF.
• Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District Board of Directors: The board typically meets monthly at 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the district office, 490 W. D St., Tehachapi. The next meeting is planned for April 19. Agendas are published online at https://tvrpd.org/.
• Stallion Springs Community Services District: The board of directors typically meets at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is planned for April 19. Agenda information is available online at https://www.stallionspringscsd.com/board-meetings.
• Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District: The regular monthly meetings of the board of directors are typically held beginning at 3 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at the district headquarters, 22901 Banducci Rd., Tehachapi. The next regular meeting is planned for April 20. Agenda information is available online at https://tccwd.com/current-board-meeting/.
• Coffee with the Mayor: Sponsored by the city of Tehachapi and scheduled for the third Thursday of each month from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Kamenz Cafe, 120 S. Mill St., Tehachapi. In April this will be April 21.
• Golden Hills Community Services District Board of Directors: Regular monthly meetings are planned for the third Thursday of each month, with the open session beginning at 6 p.m. The next meeting is planned for April 21. Agendas are published online at https://ghcsd.com/.
• Eastern Kern County Air Pollution Control District Board of Directors: In 2022 the board plans to meet in March, May, July, September and November. The next meeting is set for May 5. Location and agenda information will be posted online at kernair.org.
— Claudia Elliott
