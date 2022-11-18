Upcoming public meetings and civic events include:
• Tehachapi City Council: The council typically meets on the first and third Mondays of each month at the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St. The next two regular meetings is planned for Nov. 21. Agendas will be posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at https://liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• Sippin’ with the Supe: An opportunity to meet with Tehachapi Unified School District Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson, 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, Kohnen’s Country Bakery, 125 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
• Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council: Typically meets at 7:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at The Village Collective located at 122 S. Green Street Networking begins at 7 a.m. The next meeting will be Dec. 7. There will not be a meeting in January. More information online at https://www.tehachapiedc.org/.
• Bear Valley Community Services District: The board of directors typically meets on the second Thursday of each month with an open session beginning at 6 p.m. The next regular meeting is set for Dec. 8. An agenda will be published online at https://www.bvcsd.com/.
• Tehachapi Planning Commission: The commission typically meets at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month. The next regular monthly meeting is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12. The agenda will be posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at https://www.liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• Tehachapi Unified School District: Regular monthly meetings of the board of trustees are planned for 5 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. In December this will be Dec. 13 and it will also be the annual organizational meeting of the board. The meeting will be held at the district office, 300 S. Robinson St. Agendas are published online at https://www.tehachapiusd.com.
• Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District: The regular monthly meetings of the board of directors are typically held beginning at 3 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at the district headquarters, 22901 Banducci Rd., Tehachapi. The schedule has been changed for December and the meeting will be on Dec. 14. Agenda information is available online at https://tccwd.com/current-board-meeting/.
• Coffee with the Mayor: Sponsored by the city of Tehachapi and scheduled for the third Thursday of each month from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Kamenz Cafe, 120 S. Mill St., Tehachapi. In December this will be Dec. 15.
• Golden Hills Community Services District Board of Directors: Regular monthly meetings are planned for the third Thursday of each month, with the open session beginning at 6 p.m. The December meeting is planned for Dec. 15. Agendas are published online at https://ghcsd.com/.
• Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District Board of Directors: The board typically meets monthly at 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the district office, 490 W. D St., Tehachapi. The next meeting is planned for Dec. 20. Agendas are published online at https://tvrpd.org/.
• Stallion Springs Community Services District: The board of directors typically meets at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is planned for Dec. 20. Agenda information is available online at https://www.stallionspringscsd.com/board-meetings.
