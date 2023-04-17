Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors: The board’s regular monthly meeting is typically set for the third Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. The next meeting of the board will be on April 18 at the district’s office, 116 W. E St. Agendas are published online at https://www.tvhd.org/.

Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Parks District Board of Directors: The board typically meets monthly at 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the district office, 490 W. D St., Tehachapi. This month that will be April 18. Agendas are published online at https://tvrpd.org/.

