Upcoming public meetings and civic events include:

Tehachapi Unified School District: Regular monthly meetings of the Board of Trustees are planned for 5 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. The next regular meeting will be Tuesday, June 13. The meeting will be held at the district office, 300 S. Robinson St. Agendas are published online at tehachapiusd.com.

