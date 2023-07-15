Upcoming public meetings and civic events include:
• Tehachapi City Council: The council typically meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month at the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St. The next meeting is set for July 17. Agendas are posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors: The board’s regular monthly meeting is typically set for the third Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. This month’s regular meeting has been canceled, however, and a special meeting will be held instead at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, at 116 W. E St. Agendas, published online at tvhd.org.
• Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Parks District Board of Directors: The board typically meets monthly at 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the district office, 490 W. D St., Tehachapi. The next meeting is set for July 18. Agendas are published online at https://tvrpd.org/.
• Stallion Springs Community Services District: The board of directors typically meets at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is set for July 18. Agenda information is available online at stallionspringscsd.com/board-meetings.
• Coffee with the Mayor: Sponsored by the city of Tehachapi and scheduled for the third Thursday of each month from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Kamenz Cafe, 120 S. Mill St., Tehachapi. The next event will be on July 20.
• Golden Hills Community Services District Board of Directors: Regular monthly meetings are planned for the third Thursday of each month, with the open session beginning at 6 p.m. The next meeting is planned for July 20. Agendas are published online at ghcsd.com.
• Eastern Kern County Air Pollution Control District Board of Directors: Remaining 2023 meetings will be held in May, July, September and November. The next meeting is set for 2 p.m. on July 27. Location and agenda information will be posted online at kernair.org.
• Tehachapi Unified School District: Regular monthly meetings of the Board of Trustees are planned for 5 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. However, the board has no meetings set for July; instead, meetings will be held on Aug. 8 and 22, both beginning at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held at the district office, 300 S. Robinson St. Agendas are published online at tehachapiusd.com.
