Note: This list of meetings is based upon regularly scheduled meetings and other information available at the time of publication. Be sure to check the agency agenda to confirm the time, date and location of meetings listed here.
Upcoming public meetings and civic events include:
• Eastern Kern County Air Pollution Control District Board of Directors: In 2022 the board plans to meet in March, May, July, September and November. The next meeting is set for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1. Location and agenda information will be posted online at kernair.org.
• Tehachapi City Council: The council typically meets on the first and third Mondays of each month. However, the first Monday is Labor Day, so that meeting will not be held. The next meeting is expected to be at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, at the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St. The agenda will be posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at https://liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• Sippin’ with the Supe: An opportunity to meet with Tehachapi Unified School District Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson, 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, Kohnen’s Country Bakery, 125 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
• Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council: Typically meets at 7:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at The Village Collective located at 122 S. Green Street Networking begins at 7 a.m. The next meeting will be Sept. 7. More information online at https://www.tehachapiedc.org/.
• Tehachapi Resource Conservation District: The board of directors typically meets on the second Thursday of each month beginning at 10 a.m. at 321 W. C St., Tehachapi. The regular September meeting is Sept. 8. Agendas are published online at https://tehachapircd.org/.
• Bear Valley Community Services District: The board of directors typically meets on the second Thursday of each month with an open session beginning at 6 p.m. The next regular meeting is set for Sept. 8. An agenda will be published online at https://www.bvcsd.com/.
• Tehachapi Planning Commission: The commission typically meets at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month. The next regular monthly meeting is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12. The agenda will be posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at https://www.liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
• Tehachapi Unified School District: Regular monthly meetings of the board of trustees are planned for 5 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. In September this will be Sept. 13. The meeting will be held at the district office, 300 S. Robinson St. Agendas are published online at https://www.tehachapiusd.com.
• Coffee with the Mayor: Sponsored by the city of Tehachapi and scheduled for the third Thursday of each month from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Kamenz Cafe, 120 S. Mill St., Tehachapi. In September this will be Sept. 15.
• Golden Hills Community Services District Board of Directors: Regular monthly meetings are planned for the third Thursday of each month, with the open session beginning at 6 p.m. The September meeting is planned for Sept. 15. Agendas are published online at https://ghcsd.com/.
• Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors: The board typically meets monthly at 10 a.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the district office, 116 W. E St., Tehachapi. The next regular meeting is planned for Sept. 20. Agendas are published online at https://www.tvhd.org/.
• Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District Board of Directors: The board typically meets monthly at 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the district office, 490 W. D St., Tehachapi. The next meeting is planned for Sept. 20. Agendas are published online at https://tvrpd.org/.
• Stallion Springs Community Services District: The board of directors typically meets at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is planned for Sept. 20. Agenda information is available online at https://www.stallionspringscsd.com/board-meetings.
• Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District: The regular monthly meetings of the board of directors are typically held beginning at 3 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at the district headquarters, 22901 Banducci Road, Tehachapi. The next regular meeting is planned for Sept. 21. Agenda information is available online at https://tccwd.com/current-board-meeting/.
— Claudia Elliott
