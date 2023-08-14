Two brush fires broke out within minutes of each other in Bear Valley Springs late Monday morning, prompting the Kern County Fire Department to issue evacuation orders, but the mandates soon lifted as county firefighters extinguished the flames.

There were 40 acres burned by 12:53 p.m., said fire personnel, who named it the Trotter incident after flames sparked near Trotter Road in the Cummings Valley. The first and smallest of the two blazes — approximately 1.1 acres — spread in dry grass near Sheeptrail Drive and Pioneer Court.