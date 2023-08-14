Two brush fires broke out within minutes of each other in Bear Valley Springs late Monday morning, prompting the Kern County Fire Department to issue evacuation orders, but the mandates soon lifted as county firefighters extinguished the flames.
There were 40 acres burned by 12:53 p.m., said fire personnel, who named it the Trotter incident after flames sparked near Trotter Road in the Cummings Valley. The first and smallest of the two blazes — approximately 1.1 acres — spread in dry grass near Sheeptrail Drive and Pioneer Court.
Flames quickly raced up the hillside and threatened homes along the Skyline ridgeline from the Trotter incident. Firefighters called for air tankers to help stop the flames, leading air and ground resources to work together.
It wasn’t clear what caused the 1.1-acre fire, dubbed the Sheep incident. However, KCFD wrote that a lightning strike sparked the Trotter incident.
Evacuation orders were issued for Skyline Drive between Saddleback Drive and Cumberland Road. An evacuation center was set up at Monroe Continuation School, 126 South Snyder Ave., Tehachapi. County animal services helped with animals and horses, Kern County Animal Services wrote on Twitter.
It wasn’t clear when firefighters went to the scene, but a social media post by KCFD informing the public about the fire was posted at 11:36 a.m.
The evacuation orders were lifted by 3:12 p.m.
By 4:33 p.m., firefighters worked to increase containment of the Trotter blaze, which was 10% controlled, according to a KCFD Twitter post.
About 115 people helped handle the incident. That included Bear Valley Community Services District, Bear Valley police, state fire personnel, California Highway Patrol and the California Correctional Institution.
