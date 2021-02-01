The COVID-19 vaccination site at the Kern County Fairgrounds is taking appointments for this week, the county public health department announced Monday morning.
To schedule an appointment, which are available Wednesday through Saturday, call 868-0165. Those currently eligible for the vaccine are health care workers and people 65 and older.
The public health department said in a news release it will start reaching out this week to people who already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the fairgrounds and are coming due for their second dose.
According to the news release: "Approximately one week prior to when your second dose is due, you will receive a phone call from our team to schedule your visit at the phone number you provided when you scheduled your original appointment. Phone calls will begin the middle of this week for those who received their first dose during the week of Jan. 18."
Public health urged residents to continue wearing masks and avoiding close contact with others even after receiving two doses of the vaccine.
For more information, visit the Kern County Public Health website at https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/. An interactive map is also available at that site to locate community providers currently offering vaccinations.
