Come next summer, there will be a new full-service Valley Strong Credit Union branch in Tehachapi.
Construction has started on the branch at 1002 W. Tehachapi Blvd. in the Walmart Shopping Center, according to the credit union.
The 2,600-square-foot full-service facility will offer traditional banking, mobile and online banking assistance, drive-up service, ATM access and other services. The new branch will replace the current express branch on Tucker Road.
Valley Strong's new location is slated to be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. It will have 24-hour walk-up and drive-up ATMs.
The financial institution operates 13 branches and has approximately $2.2 billion in assets.
