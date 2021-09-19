Valley Strong Credit Union's Tehachapi location celebrated its new full-service branch Thursday with a ribbon-cutting with the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce.
The new branch at 1002 W. Tehachapi Blvd. is a full-service facility, offering traditional banking, mobile and online banking assistance, drive-up teller services and ATM.
It's open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The facility also has a 24-hour walk-up and drive-up ATM
