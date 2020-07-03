The Tehachapi branch of Valley Strong Credit Union will continue to offer full service, while other branches convert to drive-up only service come Monday.
Valley Strong will convert its Artisan, Buena Vista, Ming and Town & Country branches to drive-up service only come Monday, the financial institution announced Friday.
It said in a news release that it continues to provide for essential services during the coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile, the Delano, Downtown, Mount Vernon, Panama, River Run and Tehachapi branches will continue to offer full service, with protections in place to safeguard employees and the community, the credit union said.
Friday hours for all Bakersfield and Delano branch locations will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Customers can find more branch location information at valleystrong.com/locations.
