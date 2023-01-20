Sometime Thursday night or early Friday, vandals broke into Sequoia Physical Therapy and the Tehachapi Martial Arts Center next door in a strip mall in Old Town Tehachapi.

Martial Arts owners Ivan and Maria Jadric arrived to find their business ransacked and a TV missing. Trophies were tossed to the floor and broken. Photos were ripped off the walls. Papers and furniture were tossed around the office. It appears vandals entered by breaking a window fronting Highway.202. Apparently in the process, a vandal or vandals injured themselves as blood drops were found along with a towel with blood on it in the restroom.