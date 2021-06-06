It's the beginning of June and time for the annual American Legion Auxiliary Poppies Drive. In past years, volunteers could be found at shopping centers and storefronts with a handful of colorful red, artificial poppies meant for one's lapel. Donations were accepted and the funds were used for the needs of local veterans.
This year with COVID-19 still an issue, the Legion Auxiliary is placing collection cans at many local businesses in Tehachapi. American Legion Auxiliary Vice President Sandy Phillips and her volunteers will place small cans laden with poppies in stores around Tehachapi.
“I just want to thank everyone who has so graciously donated to help our veterans, and are now proudly wearing those poppies," Phillips said.
Phillips wanted everyone to realize that all poppies are handmade in this country by American veterans. The poppies are then boxed and sent to various Legion auxiliaries across the country for them to be used as fundraisers for community Legion chapters.
