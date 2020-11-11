More than two dozen cars, trucks and motorcycles with signs and American flags waving left their assembly area at the old Kmart parking lot in a long caravan Wednesday morning to honor military veterans throughout the Tehachapi Valley.
The event was organized by members of the Sons of the American Legion Tehachapi Post 221, with many local veterans' organizations and citizens joining the effort.
Following a mapped route of veterans' homes, the drivers went past Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley in Capitol Hills to the Dennison Road freeway overcrossing. In town, the caravan made its way past many homes where veterans are known to live.
Prior to the caravan's arrival, small American flags were placed in the front yards of 21 veterans' homes so drivers and passengers could blow horns, wave and shout “thank you for your service.” From the Tehachapi city limits, the caravan went to Golden Hills and then Stallion Springs, spreading their gratitude to many additional veterans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.