Veterans Day will be celebrated in Tehachapi with a traditional ceremony and other events beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at Philip Marx Central Park, Mojave and E streets, in downtown Tehachapi.
Sponsored by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District, the event will include live reenactments, a display of authentic military vehicles and a kid’s boot camp course. Youngsters who participate in the boot camp course will receive an official “dog tag.” All events are free.
