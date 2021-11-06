Tehachapi American Legion Post 221 members Kevin Davey and Dean Peterson came into the TehachaPod studios for Season 2, Episode 109 to talk about the Tehachapi Veterans Day celebration at Central Park on Nov. 11.
Davey is a U.S. Army veteran and Peterson a U.S. Air Force veteran; both shared the details of this family-oriented celebration on Veterans Day. We talked about being a veteran in Tehachapi and what that means and how supportive the community is to them. They also share some personal thoughts and reflect on their time in the military with us.
The Veterans Day celebration allows the veterans in our community to share a little about themselves with all of us. They will have an obstacle course set up for the kids (they might also have some veterans giving the kids a little “verbal encouragement” along the way to share a small taste of boot camp).
The celebration will kick off at 11 a.m. at Central Park with flag ceremonies. Councilwoman Christina Scrivner will sing the national anthem, and there will be military displays and vehicles. This year they have added music and food provided by P-Dubs restaurant. The American Legion Hall Post 221 will also be hosting a food drive at the event; they request non-perishable items be donated for distribution by the Salvation Army.
“I count it an honor and a privilege to be able to thank our veterans for their service throughout the years. They regularly put aside their lives to protect all of us. Such a debt can never be repaid, but we will continue to honor them for their service,” Councilwomaon Susan Wiggins said.
The award-winning TehachaPod is available on all podcasting platforms free of charge and is the official podcast for the City of Tehachapi. TehachaPod features Greg Garrett (city manager), Corey Costelloe (economic development coordinator) andKey Budge (community engagement specialist) as the hosts.
Find a link on our website LiveUpTehachapi.com. Direct any questions, comments or show ideas to Media@TehachapiCityHall.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.