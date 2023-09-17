Months after an eastbound freight train derailed near Tehachapi on Jan. 18, cleanup of rail cars appears to be nearing completion.
Mark McGowan, whose YouTube channel primarily dedicated to railroad history has more than 15,000 subscribers, has been following activity near the derailment just west of the series of rail tunnels that parallel Highway 58 west of Tehachapi.
As freelance photographer Nick Smirnoff reported in January, the derailment sent some rail cars down a 100-foot embankment north of the tracks.
“Two rail cars remained upright but were no longer on the rails,” Smirnoff reported in a Tehachapi News article. “Specialized equipment was brought in to re-rail those cars. The main concern by rail officials was to repair the track and get rail traffic moving through the Tehachapi mountains as quickly as possible.”
Smirnoff added that rail workers on the scene said there was no spillage or leakage from any of the derailed cars.
The remaining rail cars sat on the hillside, visible from Highway 58, for months. Motorists could see that someone apparently broke into at least one of the rail cars and pulled out as many as four vehicles, reportedly stealing parts.
McGowan reported in a June 30 video that the railroad’s contract for cleanup was delayed while the contractor waited for permits from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and permission from the owner of adjacent property. Tehachapi Creek flows through the ravine (when it flows) and McGowan's video shows heavy equipment working in the area and some tree removal.
There was at least one tanker car involved in the derailment, and the June 30 video showed that it had been marked as “cleaned and purged on Feb. 1.”
McGowan reported there was additional cleanup the next day. But work apparently stopped for a while sometime after that. He was back on Sept. 10 to film more cleanup.
His video that day also showed an expanse of dried mudflow resulting from flooding of Tehachapi Creek due to Tropical Storm Hilary the third weekend of August.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
