If you drove past the intersection of Highway 202 and Valley Boulevard the evening of Nov. 23, you would have seen a group of community members standing on the corner, waving rainbow flags, presenting posters and holding candles. People organized the gathering to show love and support for their LGBTQ neighbors in light of the tragic shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
Organizer Melissa Kitchel said they wanted to show that “violence and hate” are not acceptable and that the community stands united against this all-too-common intolerance.
“I’m out here because I’m so sad a place of such joy and refuge was shot up. It’s sad someone would take lives over a difference in understanding," participant Nancy Franklin said. She expressed the struggles she has faced the last 43 years that she has shared with her partner, and more importantly her love for the communities that have been safe spaces for her and her family.
As they stood on the corner for just a few hours, from the countless cars passing by they heard honks of support, saw smiles and waves from families, and watched young people shout encouragement from car windows.
The vigil wrapped up as the sun went down, and the glow from the candles held by some in memory of the lives lost lit the faces of the people on the corner.
Kitchel remarked as the group began to disband for the evening: “There’s a lot of love in Tehachapi.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.