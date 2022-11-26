If you drove past the intersection of Highway 202 and Valley Boulevard the evening of Nov. 23, you would have seen a group of community members standing on the corner, waving rainbow flags, presenting posters and holding candles. People organized the gathering to show love and support for their LGBTQ neighbors in light of the tragic shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

Organizer Melissa Kitchel said they wanted to show that “violence and hate” are not acceptable and that the community stands united against this all-too-common intolerance.