The COVID-19 pandemic had many impacts and among them was a reduction in the number of volunteers assisting local organizations with their missions.
As people are more able to engage and resume normal activities, many organizations have put out a call for volunteers.
At the June 1 meeting of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council, attendees heard from College Community Services, a nonprofit organization that serves a variety of needs in the Tehachapi area.
Debby Diamond provided information about the organization’s Senior Outreach Program. Seniors in need of assistance come from all walks of life, she said, and among their needs are emotional support and community linkage.
When the program started, they had only three clients but are now up to about 20.
Volunteers with the program go through a background check and are not obligated to a certain number of hours but are sorely needed to help with outreach with seniors.
“We are looking for people who are willing to be friends, to call them and ask how they are. Sometimes they need help with their pets. Maybe they need to know about Meals on Wheels or to learn how to use a computer," she said.
For more information, call 661-809-2824.
Visitor Center and Tehachapi Depot
The Tehachapi Visitor Center and Tehachapi Depot Railroad Museum are also looking for volunteers.
Cheryl Wilson manages the visitor center, located at 200 W. Tehachapi Blvd. She said volunteers have an opportunity to meet people from all over the world who are looking for information about the area. For more information, stop by the center or call 825-5003.
Steve Smith, president of Friends of the Tehachapi Depot, said the organization is especially in need of younger members but welcomes volunteers of all ages.
“I am the newest member of the board and I’m 83,” he said.
For information, visit the Tehachapi Depot downtown or call 823-1100.
Other organizations
Outreach through a Facebook group yielded other volunteer opportunities including:
Kit Bowman said Friends of the Tehachapi Library could use extra hands to process book donations and set up for book sales.
The Tehachapi Humanitarian Relief Organization and Group is a nonprofit, non-sectarian group created to provide relief in the form of food and household goods to the residents of Tehachapi. Volunteers are needed for a variety of tasks. Find information online at tehachapihumanitarianrelief.org.
The Salvation Army serves the Tehachapi community in many ways. To find out how you might help stop by 538 E. Tehachapi Blvd. or send an email to kyle.yates@usw.salvationarmy.org.
Sharing and Caring and the Guild of Tehachapi Hospital both operate thrift shops and welcome volunteers. Call Sharing and Caring at 822-3001 or the Guild at 822-3425.
A number of organizations work with animals and welcome volunteers.
Ruthanne Jennings said she volunteers at United Pegasus Foundation, an organization that provides a safe haven for retired racehorses. For information, call 626-773-6016.
Healing Hearts Farm Sanctuary, 25041 Woodford-Tehachapi Road, needs help caring for animals it is sheltering including feeding and cleaning stalls, animal care and socialization, maintenance and fundraising. The organization has also scheduled teen volunteer days on Saturdays from 8 to 10:30 a.m.
For information, visit healingheartsfarmsanctuary.org.
Have a Heart Humane Society welcomes volunteers to foster homeless pets and to help out at Rescued Treasures thrift shop. For information, call 822-5683.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
