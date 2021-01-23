The people of Tehachapi are known for taking care of their own. This couldn’t be truer as the Salvation Army continues to march forward in its mission to feed local families during the height of the pandemic.
The Salvation Army in Tehachapi reports seeing a definite increase in need due to the coronavirus.
In addition to Fresh Rescue days, held Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday of each week, the Salvation Army offers monthly commodities on the third Tuesday of each month. This endeavor is made possible through the help of the Salvation Army's many volunteers as well as the folks at Platinum Realty Group.
Come rain, sleet, snow or wind, those in need can count on receiving a 75-pound box of food once a month to ease the burden of these difficult times.
According to Sandy Chavez, Salvation Army director for Tehachapi, Platinum Realty Group has been a huge supporter of the monthly commodity day.
For more than a year, owner Christy Rabe and her employees have taken time to shut down their realty office and arrive at the Salvation Army ready to unpack crates and fill commodity boxes.
"They come and they bear the heat, the wind and the snow, and I am so thankful that they are here," Chavez said of the Platinum Realty Group.
Even though her employees are not working in the office, Rabe said she pays her employees to serve at the Salvation Army to help fill the growing need on commodity day.
"We all know that the third Tuesday of each month is booked because that is our time to give back," Rabe said last week.
Chavez said everybody who comes to receive commodities is served on a first-come, first-served basis as supplies last.
On a typical day, approximately 150 to 200 families receive commodity boxes. However, during the winter holidays, Chavez said the need increases to 300 families during the months of November and December.
Last December, Rabe said, she and her volunteers filled 220 boxes.
The contents of the boxes may change from month to month. For example, this month's boxes included four containers of juice, 10 pounds each of chicken quarters and chicken patties and bagged potatoes, canned food, dried milk, six pounds of carrots and more.
In addition to their volunteer hours, Platinum Realty Group donated $2,500 last year to help the Salvation Army fulfill its mission.
Said Rabe, "It is so gratifying because we all go in there with an open heart and an open mind. It doesn't matter if they drive up in a Cadillac or a beat up, old truck with doors that don't close. Everybody is an individual and a spirit that is in need, and we are so grateful that we can be part of this and give back."
On an ideal day, commodities are distributed from 9 to 11 a.m. However the weather and delivery schedule can alter the times on any given commodity day.
Located at 538 E. Tehachapi Blvd., the Salvation Army can be reached by calling 823-9508.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.