Although masks are still required indoors at Tehachapi Unified School District, Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson on Feb. 11 let parents know that conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic have improved considerably.
Among changes announced are that the district will allow parent volunteers to return to schools and classrooms on Monday, March 14, the first day of the fourth quarter.
“Parents and or community members who are interested in becoming TUSD volunteers must complete the necessary requirements prior to volunteering on campus with students,” she said, adding that all volunteers will be required to wear a mask while indoors on school and district grounds, as well as on school buses — at least until the state lifts the mask mandate.
Other requirements include a completed volunteer application, tuberculosis screening, completion of an online district volunteer training session and completion of school-specific volunteer training (at the school).
Volunteer information and packets were to be available on the district website and at the district office (reception area) beginning Feb. 18. For more information, call the district personnel office at 661-822-2100.
Spring events
The superintendent said the district will provide in-person ceremonies at the end of the school year for promoting eighth-grade students and graduating seniors.
“In the coming months, we will be sharing details about these approaching ceremonies as well as other in-person activities including Senior Awards Night, Freshman Fun Day, Bulldog Welcome, Prom and others,” she said.
“We know families would like to begin planning for these special events and our team is working hard to get all the details in place,” Larson-Everson added. She said additional information will be sent from schools over the next several weeks and months.
The superintendent’s notice to parents was sent before the recent protest against the state masking mandate. In a separate statement, she said she understands the frustration parents feel about masking and other restrictions.
“I invite you to help me thank all of our TUSD staff for their hard work to ensure in-person learning continued for students in spite of the COVID-19 surge,” she told parents. “I also want to thank you for your understanding and patience throughout the past month as our team did everything possible to keep students in school.”
Sippin’ with the Supe
Larson-Everson invites parents and other community members to meet with her and district staff for an informal chat session on the first Tuesday of each month.
The next “Sippin’ with the Supe” event will be held from 7:30 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1, at Kohnen’s Country Bakery, 125 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
