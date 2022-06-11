An Earth Day cleanup set for April 22 was disrupted by snow and rain, but on June 8 more than 25 community volunteers teamed up to cleanup the Antelope Run community trail, according to Key Budge, event coordinator and community engagement manager for the city of Tehachapi.
“We spoke with all of the volunteer groups that were planning on coming out in April and they all wanted us to coordinate another day (when it was sunny and warmer),” Budge said. “More than 25 community volunteers came out and collected trash, litter, debris and filled a large trailer (with debris).”
Volunteers representing the Salvation Army, Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors, Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District, Coldwell Banker Best Realty and Starbucks rolled up their sleeves and filled trash bags, he noted, estimating that about 1,000 pounds of trash and debris was collected during the two-hour event.
“The Antelope Run community bike and walking trail was selected by Sandy Chavez from the Salvation Army,” Budge noted.
He said she reached out to the city and asked if she could help clean up the trail system that she uses daily and told the group of volunteers that it is a special place for her and her family.
“Both the city of Tehachapi and Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District would like to acknowledge the hard work and community pride demonstrated by all involved and would like to express our gratitude,” Budge said.
