There was a time that most voters went to the polls on Election Day. But California is one of eight states that allow all voting to be conducted by mail. Registered voters should have already received their ballots for the Nov. 8 election, although voting in person is an option.
Information about registration, how to vote if you didn’t receive a mail-in ballot and more is available online at kernvote.com or by calling 1-800-452-8683.
The ballot includes statewide offices, U.S. Senate and Congressional seats, and a variety of local offices and measures — as well as seven propositions that would change state law.
District board seats
Elections are being held for open seats on local boards if more candidates qualified for the ballot than the available seats. If there were the same or fewer candidates than seats, those who filed for election will be appointed.
Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District has three division seats to be filled, but only one candidate — Joseph B. Sasia — filed for the Division 1 seat so no election will be held for that seat. For the Division 3 seat, candidates are Nathanael Benton Harbison and Delbert Jones. Neither is an incumbent. For the Division 5 seat, candidates are Ben Dewell, Joel Peel and Robert W. Schultz. Schultz is the incumbent. Although the district has divisions, all voters in the district vote in each division.
Community Services Districts with elections include Bear Valley, Golden Hills and Mountain Meadows.
In Bear Valley, candidates are Geva Frevert, Martin Hernandez, Leana Mitchell, Jerry Pittenger and Terry Quinn. Quinn is the only incumbent. Three seats are to be filled.
In Golden Hills, candidates are John Buckley, Connor Harris, Marilyn White and Scott Wyatt. Buckley and White are incumbents. Two seats are to be filled.
In Mountain Meadows, candidates are Nathaniel Mitchell, Sheridan Nicholas, Manuel M. Jaramillo — all listed as appointed incumbents — and James Faber, identified as a director of the district. According to county records, there has not been an election in this district for at least 20 years.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
