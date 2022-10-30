There was a time that most voters went to the polls on Election Day. But California is one of eight states that allow all voting to be conducted by mail. Registered voters should have already received their ballots for the Nov. 8 election, although voting in person is an option.

Information about registration, how to vote if you didn’t receive a mail-in ballot and more is available online at kernvote.com or by calling 1-800-452-8683.

