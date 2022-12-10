Four new people will join the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
The election of Cassandra Sweeney, Deborah Du-Sorenson, Wayne Cooper and Paul Kaminski was certified by the Kern County Board of Supervisors on Friday. They represent Areas 2, 4, 5 and 6, respectively. The four will join Trustees Tracy Kelly, Tyler Napier and Jackie Wood on the seven-person board.
Leaving are board President Nancy Weinstein, Vice President Jeff Kermode and Trustees Rick Scott and Joe Wallek.
But Wallek, a former special education teacher in the district who has been on the board since his election in November 2014, said last week that he wants new trustees aware of what he considers to be unfinished business having to do with a $40,000 Special Education Study that the district commissioned in 2020.
A report about the study was received by the district in January 2021.
“This 94-page Special Education Study consisted of over 150 critical findings, key recommendations, long and short-term goals and IEP (individualized education plan) non-compliance findings,” Wallek said.
“It was scathing and comprehensive, essentially reflecting a broken SPED (special education department) disconnected from the administration,” he noted.
The report was submitted to the board in January 2021 and two months later at the board’s March 23 meeting — conducted via Zoom — an online presentation about the report was made.
According to Wallek, Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson submitted a SPED Action Plan to the board on Jan. 26. At the time, he said, the action plan was scheduled for presentation and discussion at the board’s February meeting.
“It didn’t appear on the agenda and mysteriously was never heard of again,” he said.
Wallek was unsuccessful in his attempts to have the board publicly discuss the SPED Action Plan in March, but tried again, asking for an agenda item to discuss the action plan at the Oct. 11 meeting.
“Incredulously, this item was placed on the agenda for non-discussion,” he said.
At the board’s Oct. 11 meeting, the district’s legal counsel, Grant Herndon of Schools Legal Service, cautioned the board about discussing what he said is a confidential personnel record.
Wallek said he had no intention of discussing anything related to the superintendent’s evaluation. What he wanted, he said, was to discuss in public the issues raised in the SPED study that he believes were not addressed in the action plan.
“The Oct. 11 board meeting was a defining moment with the censorship of special education issues and the constraint of trustee inquiry,” he said in a statement last week.
At that meeting, the superintendent mentioned staffing changes, staff training, the creation and implementation of new staff positions, revisions to policies and practices, etc., among accomplishments since the SPED report. She said she is “ready, willing, open and able to provide the board at the board's direction with an update on SPED programs and services.”
As observed by Wallek and a parent who addressed the board, no special education agenda item was included for the next meeting, on Nov. 8 — the last to include Wallek and the other three outgoing trustees.
Speaking during a public comment segment of that meeting, parent Brian Reel said he was “extraordinarily confused about how a districtwide policy (relating to special ed changes) was implemented solely through the superintendent’s evaluation.”
In nearly two years since the SPED report was issued, Reel said, the board has had more public discussions about why it should not be discussed than the district’s plan to address concerns raised in the report. He questioned why it “would be so important to keep this document secret.”
The agenda for the board’s Dec. 13 meeting also does not include an item related to the SPED report or action plan.
Wallek is calling upon the new board to investigate the matter.
“The possibility of a cover-up will cast a pall over the integrity of the administration unless action is undertaken by the newly-constituted board to resolve this issue,” he said. “Ignoring this possibility of a cover-up will only cause it to fester in the community. It is incumbent upon this new board to address this with honesty, transparency and accountability,” he added.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
