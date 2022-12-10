Special ed - Joe Wallek.png

Joe Wallek

 Tehachapi News file photo

Four new people will join the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The election of Cassandra Sweeney, Deborah Du-Sorenson, Wayne Cooper and Paul Kaminski was certified by the Kern County Board of Supervisors on Friday. They represent Areas 2, 4, 5 and 6, respectively. The four will join Trustees Tracy Kelly, Tyler Napier and Jackie Wood on the seven-person board.