The city of Tehachapi plans to spend about $50,000 to fix some problems in the area around the Walmart store on Tehachapi Boulevard. The money will come from a fund of about $400,000 that the city previously agreed to pay Walmart as reimbursement for the company’s assistance in the construction of several public improvements beyond the mitigations required by the city.
When the store was built, according to a city staff report, Walmart guaranteed the quality of their construction of certain city-owned improvements for one year. However, deficiencies have been noted with items such as signage, pavement and landscaping.
“Following an extensive exchange in which Wal-Mart repeatedly promised to act upon the list of warranty repairs, Wal-Mart has ceased communication with the City in July 2021. The final communication from the Wal-Mart team provided excuses for the lack of progress with no path forward identified in which to see the needed repairs completed,” Development Services Director Jay Schlosser wrote in the staff report.
The City Council approved an agreement with the firm AECOM to handle the work at its Nov. 1 meeting.
— Claudia Elliott
