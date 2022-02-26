A special meeting of the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District set for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 9, will be conducted in a workshop format — allowing those present to learn more about how the district will apportion available imported and banked water in the coming year. Information about what new rules will mean for Cummings Basin pumpers will also be provided.
General Manager Tom Neisler said that by March 1 the district expects to respond to customer requests for imported water. The district has the same deadline for letting water users in the Cummings Basin know how much water they can pump under new rules related to the amended and restated adjudication judgment.
But further discussion and tough decisions by the water district’s board were deferred from its Feb. 16 regular meeting.
And still unknown is whether the state Department of Water Resources will stick to the 15 percent allocation of Table A water it announced on Jan. 20. In December the state agency said there would be a zero allocation this year but bumped it up to 15 percent after promising rain and snow. January was dry, however, and recent storms bringing snow and rain were helpful, but not enough to break a record-setting drought.
Supply and demand
The board’s Water Priority Committee, comprised of President Robert W. Schultz and Director Kathy Cassill, met with General Manager Tom Neisler, Operations Manager Jon Curry and Board Secretary Cat Adams on Feb. 10.
According to meeting minutes, Neisler presented a forecast of 2022 supply and demand.
Tallying the requests made by district customers and other district obligations, Neisler said they equate to 8,624 AF or a 45 percent allocation.
“We know this will not happen,” he said.
It has been common in recent years for the state to allocate far less than customer contracted amounts of water. In 2021, a 10 percent allocation was reduced to 5 percent. In 2020 the allocation was 20 percent.
Last year, the district was able to draw on water it had banked in the San Joaquin Valley during previous wet years. With only a 5 percent allocation last year, the district used 3,000 AF of that water to meet customer needs. Now only 190 AF of that water remains.
Priorities
State law requires that health and safety be prioritized over all over water uses, Neisler said. Beyond that, the board will have some choices as to how to allocate any remaining water. Irrigation for Tehachapi Cemetery and Benz Visco Park, as well as priorities for ag customers, must be determined.
Water retailers, including the city and community services districts in Bear Valley Springs, Golden Hills and Stallion Springs, are expected to be able to continue to provide water to customers but programs to purchase state water for water banking are at risk with such a low allocation.
The board will also be asked to establish the year’s priorities for ag water. In the past, Neisler said in his staff report, the board has prioritized irrigation of higher value more permanent crops and food crops have been prioritized over non-food crops.
At the Feb. 16 meeting, Neisler suggested to the board that it may consider pumping 3,000 acre-feet from district reserves in the Tehachapi basin to help meet customer demands.
The board has not yet approved such a plan, however, and if it does Neisler said such an action should not be considered setting a precedent.
“What I’m looking to do is slap a Band-Aid on a major wound for this year,” Neisler said. “Obviously we can do it this year. I’m comfortable doing it this year. But I doubt I’d make the same recommendation to the board next year if the situation were exactly repeated.”
He also reviewed the potential of importing water priced at five or more times the typical price paid by the district if customers are willing to pay.
M&I customers
The highest priority for imported water is to meet the needs of health and safety and in general the district’s M&I (municipal and industrial) customers have a higher priority for water than agricultural customers.
Among M&I customers are the city of Tehachapi and the three community services districts that provide water service — Bear Valley, Golden Hills and Stallion Springs. All four entities said last fall that they could survive a year with no imported water. All pump groundwater to serve customers — and all have participated in water banking programs. But without imported water there can be no water banked for recharge.
Representatives of the city and Golden Hills were at the Feb. 16 meeting. Both agencies have expressed concern in the past that the district favors ag customers over M&I customers.
In his staff report, Neisler noted that the city has almost fully complied with its water banking obligation (about a 23 acre-foot deficit on a 1,457 acre-foot obligation and Golden Hills is ahead of the game (credited with 3,878 acre-feet against a 1,305 acre-foot obligation). However, Bear Valley and Stallion Springs are significantly short of their goals.
Susan Wells, general manager of Golden Hills CSD, told board members she is concerned that recharge is not a priority.
“While we have a good bank, I don’t think we should be punished by that,” she said. “And again, it’s looking like we’re not going to have any recharge this year.” She asked that the board consider this when determining priorities.
And Jay Schlosser, development director for the city, suggested the board hold a workshop-type meeting at which the city could present an overview of its water planning and have a dialogue with the board.
Special meeting
Concerns of Golden Hills, the city and other CSDs are among topics expected to be addressed at the special workshop meeting on March 9. It is open to the public and will be held at the water district office, 22901 Banducci Road, Tehachapi.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
