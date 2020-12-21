After gifts are unwrapped and holiday decorations are put away, Waste Management is offering a convenient option to recycle Christmas trees.
From Jan. 4 through 18, Kern County residents can drop off their real trees at the following locations to be recycled:
• 416 N. Dennison Road in Tehachapi, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
• 1731 Sierra Highway in Rosamond, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Please remember to remove all decorations, including tinsel, lights, ornaments and tree stands. Artificial and flocked trees cannot be recycled and should be disposed of as trash.
For more information, contact customer service at 822-6871.
