Waste Management’s residential trash and recycling and commercial pick-up schedule will be delayed by one day beginning on Thursday, Nov. 25, and through the remainder of the week in observance of Thanksgiving.
All local Waste Management operations will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25, with normal operations resuming Friday, Nov. 26, a news release said.
Kern County residential customers who receive service on Thursday are being asked to place their carts out for service on Friday, and those who receive service on Friday should place their carts out on Saturday.
Customer service is available for Tehachapi residents at 661-825-2100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.