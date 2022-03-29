A light snow was falling outside the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District headquarters on Monday morning, March 28. But everyone at a meeting of the agency’s board of directors was keenly aware that the precipitation did little to alleviate continued drought — and nothing to change the recent reduction in allocation of water from the State Water Project.
The business of the day was a workshop to hear comments from the public on the district’s priorities to allocate whatever imported water may be available. At the time of the board’s last meeting — on March 16 — the district expected to receive 15 percent of its Table A allocation from the SWP, equivalent to 2,985 acre-feet of water. But just two days later the state Department of Water Resources reduced the allocation to only 5 percent — about 965 acre-feet of water — and there is still a chance that the state will return to the zero allocation announced last December.
Last year the initial Table A allocation for SWP contractors was 10 percent but it was lowered to 5 percent in March 2021. And although the district plans to meet commitments to M&I (municipal and industrial) customers, some — including the city of Tehachapi and Golden Hills Community Services District — hoped to continue buying imported water to build up water banks for future use.
With the reduced allocation, however, it became obvious that there would be no water for recharge this year. In fact, the district will be pulling the last of previously banked water from the San Joaquin Valley (about 190 acre-feet) and pulling 3,000 acre-feet of water it previously banked in the Tehachapi Valley to help meet commitments and provide some water to agricultural customers.
As explained by General Manager Tom Neisler, the board’s ad hoc Water Priority Committee — comprised of board President Robert Schultz and Director Kathy Cassil — met on March 24 and decided to recommend that the board adopt a water priority ordinance this year that is identical to last year’s ordinance in content, with only the dates and ordinance number changed.
According to the draft ordinance, the priority for 2022 water sales include:
• Maintaining enough water in the district’s system to provide for fire suppression all year.
• Wheel water for water rights holders in the Tehachapi Basin.
• Direct-delivery M&I water for both Term M&I and Regular M&I uses, including demand for construction projects.
For agricultural water, the priority in order is:
• Livestock;
• Permanent crops and food crops grown in greenhouses;
• Cover crops planted in the fall primarily for erosion control, including grains and cereals;
• Annual food crops for human consumption (with priority to land cultivated in the preceding year by the same customer and lower priorities for new customers or land fallow the preceding year;
• Turf sod farmers contracted to use recycled water when such water is not available;
• Annual crops for livestock consumption (on land cultivated the preceding year);
• Non-food crops (with crops grown in greenhouse given higher priority than on land cultivated in the preceding year); and
• On land that was fallow in the preceding year by a new customer.
The lowest priorities in the draft ordinance are given to recharge water for conjunctive use recharge water for current year demand, recharge water for groundwater banking and irrigation of landscaping and ground cover.
Public comment
At the March 28 meeting, four of five directors (Cassil was absent) heard from Bear Valley Springs resident Kathy Kneer as well as representatives of the city and Golden Hills CSD — attorney Joe Hughes who represents both entities, Susan Wells, general manager of the community services district and Jay Schlosser, development services director for the city.
Kneer expressed concern about water supply “in this drought year and the drought years likely ahead.”
She noted that she did not believe that sod farmers should have any priority for water and Schultz asked Neisler to explain the district’s recycled water program.
The water district manager said two customers are allowed to use recycled water — the golf course at Stallion Springs and a single sod farmer (in the Cummings Valley) who lacks another water source. The recycled water is treated effluent from the California Correctional Institution. He noted that district priorities for imported water would generally allow a farmer to buy water to complete a crop when the recycled supply fails, but this year the sod farmer has been told that there will be no surface (imported) water available.
Hughes, Wells and Schlosser continued to hammer on the board to move from an annual determination of water priorities — which also was criticized at the March 16 meeting by Matt Vickery, director of land and water resources for Grimmway Farms.
Vickery told the board then that its decisions about ag water come too late in the season — and the trio representing M&I users on March 28 encouraged the board to begin working immediately to avoid the conflicts that have developed in recent years.
Wells suggested that instead of an ad hoc committee to determine water priorities, the district develop a standing committee including diverse representation.
But developing a “permanent” water priority list — as opposed to the annual resolution and ordinance process that the board has been using — would require environmental review, Neisler said at a meeting earlier this year. Review subject to the California Environmental Quality Act would likely be time-consuming and expensive.
Still, Schultz again said that he’s listening to the public. Although the March 28 meeting didn’t have any action on the agenda, he did respond to the M&I customer representatives.
“As I said at the last meeting, I hear you all loud and clear,” he said. “I do have this as a plan, moving ahead, and I will do what I can and work with this board to make something that is more permanent.”
What’s next?
The water district has scheduled another special meeting for 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, at which time the board is expected to approve the draft water priority ordinance for publication. Following that, the board will consider adopting the ordinance after a public hearing at 3 p.m. on April 16. Meetings are held at district headquarters, 22901 Banducci Road, Tehachapi.
Agendas are published on the district’s website, tccwd.com.
