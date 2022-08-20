Water board - electrification.jpg

Jordan Stockton of Agilitech made a presentation about electrification options for the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District’s water importation system at the Aug. 17 meeting of the district’s board of directors.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

Bringing water from the California Aqueduct to Tehachapi takes a lot of energy.

The Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District operates massive natural gas-powered engines at two pumping plants on the Tejon Ranch to bring State Water Project water up the hill from near the Edmonston Pumping Plant at the foot of the Grapevine to Cummings Valley.