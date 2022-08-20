Bringing water from the California Aqueduct to Tehachapi takes a lot of energy.
The Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District operates massive natural gas-powered engines at two pumping plants on the Tejon Ranch to bring State Water Project water up the hill from near the Edmonston Pumping Plant at the foot of the Grapevine to Cummings Valley.
A third pumping plant in Stallion Springs moves the water across the valley to a fourth plant near the California Correctional Institution. Some water is delivered to customers in the Cummings Valley area and some makes its way east to Jacobsen Reservoir (Brite Lake) in the Brite Valley.
In a good year, when the district is able to import about 10,000-acre-feet of water, there is also water to bank in the Cummings and Tehachapi basins. But even in a dry year, like this one, when water deliveries are restricted, the importation system is critical to the area’s water supply.
It’s a constant challenge for the district to keep costs down and meet regulatory requirements, particularly those related to air quality.
Which is why the district decided in June 2021 to examine its energy options — including the potential of using electricity instead of natural gas — especially before making planned investments to replace some of the existing engines.
Jordan Stockton of Agilitech, a Bakersfield company that in 2021 evolved from Innovative Engineering Systems, Inc., provided district directors with a report the district commissioned earlier this year.
Spoiler alert
District General Manager Tom Neisler prefaced Stockton’s presentation with what he called a spoiler. In a nutshell, Neisler said electrification at Plants 1-3 is not feasible and will not be considered for the upcoming engine replacements at Plants 2 and 3.
However, electrification at Plant 4 may be feasible due to the high cost of natural gas at that facility.
“While the study appears to show that full electrification is cost effective, staff does not feel that it presents the full picture,” Neisler said in a report to the board. “The costs of ensuring continuous service via electric motors is not fully disclosed. The battery option presented will only allow for 24 hours of operation. We need to anticipate outages far longer than that based on historical data.”
Neisler added that the best way for the district to ensure continuous service is with a natural gas generator, noting that it is doubtful the district would be granted permits to operate a diesel generator.
Even a natural gas generator would be huge and expensive, Neisler said.
“Staff feels the partial electrification alternative is more attractive,” he said. “Using two natural gas engines in conjunction with two electrical motors with variable frequency drives provides more reliable uptime availability with the benefits of decreased operational obligations by using the motors rather than starting and stopping engines.”
Reports
A 28-page report presented information about Agilitech’s review of operations of Pumping Plants 1-3; another 22-page report examined operations of Pumping Plant 4 and a third short report provided an overview of energy use at Pumping Plant 5, the Dennison Booster and wells throughout the district. All are currently operated with electricity purchased from Southern California Edison.
The report did not go into great detail about the alternatives suggested for the SCE-powered installations but suggested that solar could be used in some locations to help power the facilities with some potential savings.
As noted by Neisler, the summary of the report for Pumping Plants 1-3 indicated that electrifying those plants would have a significant cost and that “no alternative version is shown as economically feasible.” This is in part because the district has been able to buy natural gas for those plants for a much lower amount than the cost of electricity.
But a partial conversion of Pumping Plant 4 to an electrically driven system, possibly using solar, could provide economic benefits. This is in part possible because the district’s natural gas costs are higher at this location than the other three plants.
The item was on the agenda for the board’s Aug. 17 meeting with no action taken.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
