Allocation of imported water between agricultural versus M&I (municipal and industrial) users is not the main conflict to be resolved by Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District and its customers.
Instead, the tension is between existing and future M&I demand, water district General Manager Tom Neisler said during a water supply presentation at the district board’s meeting June 15.
And Joe Hughes, the attorney who has represented two M&I water customers in multiple presentations made to the water board in recent months, seemed to agree.
Hughes represents both the city of Tehachapi and Golden Hills Community Services District, two of the water district’s largest M&I customers. The agencies on June 8 sent a letter to the water district calling for future allocations of imported water to be 75 percent to M&I and 25 percent to ag in those years when there isn’t enough imported water to meet demand. If the State Water Project continues to provide reduced allocations, such a low share of imported water to ag would be a devastating blow to local agriculture.
“I think we’re all in agreement,” the attorney said in remarks made to the water district board at its June 15 meeting. “This is not an ag vs M&I issue, right? You've got a finite supply. And so how can we all make it work together?”
The city and Golden Hills have been pushing for the water district to include M&I users in decisions by replacing the district’s ad hoc water sales priority committee with a standing committee allowing stakeholder involvement.
So far, the district has been resistant to that concept, although it did invite the city, Golden Hills and a large ag customer, Grimmway Farms, to submit written proposals as to how they envision such a process working.
But at the June 15 water district meeting, Director Jonathan Hall said he doesn’t believe the water sales priority ordinance should be used as a planning document at all.
“It’s a reaction to severe shortage,” Hall said of the water priority ordinance the district has passed on 11 times since it began importing water from the State Water Project in 1973 — but every year since 2017.
Neisler agreed, noting that future demand tools used by the district are Term M&I agreements and the RUWMP — Regional Urban Water Management Plan — and added that the district “desires to work cooperatively with our public agency customers on developing these tools.”
The RUWMP
According to the state Department of Water Resources, Urban Water Management Plans are prepared by urban water suppliers every five years to support long-term resource planning and ensure that adequate water supplies are available to meet existing and future water needs.
Every urban water supplier that provides over 3,000 acre feet of water annually, or serves more than 3,000 urban connections, is required to submit a UWMP.
Among the purposes of the UWMP, according to the DWR, is an assessment of the reliability of water sources over a 20-year planning time frame.
The 2015 Greater Tehachapi Area RUWMP was published in June 2016 as a cooperative project of the water district, city of Tehachapi, and three area CSDs — Bear Valley, Golden Hills and Stallion Springs. Although not all of the agencies are required to adopt the planning document, they agreed to participate in the process to avoid duplication of effort, reduce costs and implement a more coordinated regional approach to water management, according to the plan.
And although all five local agencies agreed in late 2020 to work together to produce an updated RUWMP, the project has not been completed.
The district board approved an engineering services contract with AECOM in September 2020 to produce the 2020 plan for $45,270. The district was to pay 20 percent with the city and CSDs each paying 20 percent. The agencies were told the total could be about $100,000.
According to a timeline provided in late 2020, the plan was to be complete by July 2021.
Neisler, for his part, said the lack of progress on the RUWMP was his fault.
“It’s not the consultants holding it up, it’s me,” he said. “And the reason for that is that we need to figure out these long-term planning objectives. That’s what the plan is for.”
At the June 15 meeting, Golden Hills CSD General Manager Susan Wells asked why the plan hasn’t been produced. And water district Director Kathy Cassill asked the district’s legal counsel, Robert Kuhs, if the litigation between the district and the city needs to be settled in order to move forward with the RUWMP.
“Not necessarily,” Kuhs said, deferring to Neisler for detail, but adding that “the initial delay in moving that process forward was a lack of reliable data from the city.”
But since then, he said, the district has received information from the city, and can move forward with certain aspects of the RUWMP.
His comments implied, though, that the city and water district have not agreed on assumptions about growth and water supply.
“We’re going to have a hard time building a consensus document with the city when we’re working on assumptions,” he said.
Litigation
The city of Tehachapi relied upon the 2015 RUWMP and other documents when it prepared the Water Supply Assessment for the Sage Ranch environmental impact report tied to its approval of that 995-unit residential project in early September 2021.
But the water district challenged that approval, filing a lawsuit against the city and other parties that is not yet resolved.
According to the water district, “the city’s pattern and practice of ignoring the incremental water supply impacts of individual land use and development projects in the cumulative context has created a situation where the district is unable to serve the needs of existing water users.”
Those users include the water district’s other M&I water customers, as well as agriculture. In addition to the city and Golden Hills, M&I customers include Bear Valley and Stallion Springs CSDs, the California Correctional Institution and a few small water companies.
The city’s contention has been that “the TCCWD has agreed to provide State Water Project water to the City of Tehachapi in perpetuity.” But the district makes the point that its agreements are never for more than 10 years into the future.
The litigation was filed in Kern County Superior Court but transferred earlier this year to Sacramento County Superior Court at the request of the city. The case number in that court is 34-2022-80003892-CU-WM-GDS.
The latest action reported on the court website is another joint stipulation to extend the time to certify the administrative record by 60 days. Such stipulations have been made about every two months since the filing.
Minutes from the water district board’s May 18 meeting, approved at the June 15 meeting, state that following a closed session at the May meeting the board with a 5-0 vote directed staff and counsel to forward a confidential settlement proposal. The contents of the settlement proposal have not been made public.
The City Council’s agenda for June 6 included a meeting with legal counsel to discuss the litigation. Minutes from that meeting stated that there was no reportable action. The council was scheduled to discuss the matter in a closed session again at its June 20 meeting.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
