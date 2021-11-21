The Board of Directors of the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District will spend $95,797.41 for a Skidster loader and accessories to be used in mowing and weed abatement activities throughout the district.
A bid for that amount from Quinn Caterpillar of Bakersfield was accepted by the board at its Nov. 17 meeting.
At the same meeting, the board accepted bids and approved a contract with WmB. Saleh Co. in the amount of $88,260 to paint pump plant buildings and additional structures.
The board also agreed to amend a water purchase agreement with Granite Construction Company for its Solari Project, which is located about a mile from the district’s Pumping Plant One in the San Joaquin Valley.
The original agreement was made in 2013. At the time, General Manager Tom Neisler said, the district welcomed the agreement because there was plenty of water and it could be sold to Granite at a good rate without the expense of pumping it up the hill to Tehachapi.
The company has not used as much water as the minimum included in the original agreement because of regulatory delays. The revised agreement approved by the board does not include a minimum purchase amount, but keeps the maximum of 181 acre-feet per year, Neisler said. The original contract was for five years; the amended contract is for ten years.
Jay Schlosser, development services district director for the city of Tehachapi, asked if the district had considered ending the contract instead of amending it, in light of the current water situation. Neisler said no.
All three board votes were 5-0.
