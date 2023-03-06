In a filing in Sacramento County Superior Court Feb. 28, the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District asked for its concerns about the city of Tehachapi’s approval of the Sage Ranch residential development project to be considered separately from its claim that the city has a “pattern and practice” of not complying with California’s environmental law.

The city, in a statement March 6, said it supports the district’s request.

