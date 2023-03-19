Water District - Lake Oroville release March 10 DWR.jpg

The California Department of Water Resources published this photo showing water going over the spillway at Lake Oroville on March 10. The reservoir is the largest storage facility in the State Water Project. The recent releases have been made in coordination with the Army Corps of Engineers for flood control protection to downstream communities.

 Courtesy of Department of Water Resources

The pumps are running.

With the potential of additional water becoming available the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District fired up its importation system on March 15, about two weeks earlier than originally planned.