Water district board.jpg

Members of the Board of Directors of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District on Feb. 10, following the appointment of John Ables. From left are Vice President Jonathan Hall, President Robert Schultz, Ables, Joseph Sasia and Rick Zanutto.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

John Ables, an electrical contractor who has lived in Tehachapi for 42 years, was appointed to fill the Division 3 seat on the Board of Directors of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District on Friday.

The board voted 3-1 to appoint Ables, one of three candidates to apply for the seat left vacant by the resignation of Delbert Jones on Dec. 14. Director Rick Zanutto did not vote for Ables.

