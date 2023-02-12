John Ables, an electrical contractor who has lived in Tehachapi for 42 years, was appointed to fill the Division 3 seat on the Board of Directors of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District on Friday.
The board voted 3-1 to appoint Ables, one of three candidates to apply for the seat left vacant by the resignation of Delbert Jones on Dec. 14. Director Rick Zanutto did not vote for Ables.
At a special meeting a week earlier, on Feb. 3, a majority of the Board of Directors of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District could not agree on any of the three applicants to fill the vacancy. The board reopened the application period and set another special meeting for Feb. 10.
There were no new applicants, however. But Ables and the two others — Alex Mullenax and Clayton Strahan — all showed up again and each addressed the board to provide additional information and express their continued interest.
Multiple votes were taken at the first meeting with no candidate garnering the three votes needed for a majority. Ables, however, was the only candidate who drew votes from Joseph Sasia, the newest member of the board on Feb. 3. And Ables was the only candidate put up for a vote on Feb. 10 with a nomination from Sasia, seconded by Director Jonathan Hall.
Sasia was the only person who ran for election to the Division 1 seat previously held by James Pack, who did not seek reelection. He previously worked for the district for more than 30 years and his grandfather, Bernard “Ben” Sasia, was one of the original five members of the district’s board and served as a director from 1965 until his death in 1987.
Before making his nomination, Sasia said the board had a hard decision to make with three good candidates. But it was Ables’ longevity in the district that he said made him the best candidate.
Strayhan told the board he moved to Tehachapi in 2015 and Mullenax said she has lived here since 2016.
Sasia noted that he would like to see the two run for office in the future. But he said he feels protective over “my town, my groundwater. I consider it my groundwater since 1986.” And for the appointment, he said, he really wanted to “see somebody with just a little bit more time here in the district.”
Zanutto, who cast the lone vote against Ables, said later that he had previously voted against appointment of a director but later worked well with him and that he looked forward to working with Ables.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
