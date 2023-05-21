Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District will spend about $12 million to replace engines in two of its four pump plants, financing the project over 15 years with an estimated annual debt service of about $1.02 million. A total of eight engines — four each in Pump Plants 2 and 3 — will be replaced.
In a follow-up to a presentation made in March, Jeff Land of Brandis Tallman, a division of Oppenheimer & Co., Inc., and Dmitry Semenov of Ridgeline Municipal Strategies, LLC, reviewed the board’s previous direction regarding financing options, during its May 17 meeting and the board voted 5-0 to authorize issuing certificates of participation, a type of financing similar to issuing bonds.
The district expects to pay off the replacement of all four engines in Pump Plant 1 — which was completed in 2017 — in December. The debt service for that project has been about $766,300 a year.
The district’s four pump plants carry water from the California Aqueduct near Arvin to Brite Lake through more than 31 miles of pipeline up the mountains. According to Tehachapi News reporting in 2019, when all pumps are operating, more than 10,000 gallons are pumped per minute — equivalent to the amount of water in a typical 15- by 30-foot swimming pool.
The pipeline is constructed with bar-wrapped steel pipe and concrete exterior and was built in the early 1970s for about $10 million, with some cost estimates to replace the pipeline at $150 million.
Loves water
“I really love having water,” board President Robert Schultz said during the meeting. Just months ago, the district expected its allocation of State Water Project water this year to be less than customer requests and passed an ordinance establishing the priority for that water.
But in its meeting last week, the board heard a report from General Manager Tom Neisler that since its previous meeting, the SWP Table A allocation was increased to 100 percent.
With the increased allocation, the district’s problem has become finding places to put all available water. This includes not only SWP water but also “Article 21” water — sometimes called “wet weather water” — that is made available to SWP contractors when there is a lot of water in the system and Kern River water that can be made available to the district at a very low rate in very wet years.
Neisler told board members that all available capacity for storage in the San Joaquin Valley and the district would have to slow down importation soon if customers — generally farmers — don’t begin taking water. Delayed — and reduced — planting and cooler conditions have resulted in farmers not needing imported water as soon as they otherwise might. At least one farming company, Grimmway, reported earlier this year that it would need to reduce its planned planting locally because the district did not expect to be able to supply the requested amount of water.
Neisler said he is continuing to monitor the situation to take advantage of any water banking opportunities that may become available to the district.
Bonus for general manager
With an agenda item that read “Consider and act on change in General Manager’s compensation,” Schultz reported that the board reviewed the GM’s performance during closed sessions in January and February.
“Tom has taken a considerable amount of extra time dealing with some new problems within the district,” he said. These include legal matters and other work that Schultz said was beyond his job description.
Board Vice President Jonathan Hall — currently the longest-serving member on the board — concurred, noting that he believed Neisler had met challenges beyond those of earlier GMs.
Director Rick Zanutto made a motion to “reward Tom with a $12,000 bonus for the year 2023,” and the motion passed unanimously.
Neisler joined the district in 2012 as an operations manager and was assistant general manager when former GM John Martin retired in November 2016. According to Tehachapi News reporting at the time, he was selected by the board to replace Martin in September 2016, but his contract was not finalized until January 2017. He is the fourth general manager in the district’s 52-year history.
Other action
In other action the board:
• Approved changes in job descriptions and related salaries in anticipation of the retirement of the district’s business manager. The board also authorized recruitment for a new position, accounting and finance specialist.
• Scheduled a public hearing for 3 p.m. on July 19 to allow for comments or protests on the 2023-24 Benefit Assessment for Improvement District 1 (Tehachapi Watershed Project). The district plans to raise a total of $106,000 through levy of an assessment on properties considered to benefit from the flood control project.
• Approved a contract change order for the Dennison Well Project. The project’s cost has increased by $76,900 for a total cost of $220,100 because an inspection revealed significant corrosion and wear that must be addressed.
• Made changes in the district’s Reserves Policy to amend the purpose of the Rate Stabilization Fund.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
