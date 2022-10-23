Water board - Tehachapi West.jpg

Facilities of Tehachapi West Mutual Water Company can be seen at the corner of Sierra Vista Avenue and Highway 202, just west of the Tehachapi city limits. The company serving the nearby neighborhood has made an agreement to buy and bank water from Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

A small water company serving customers in a subdivision just outside Tehachapi city limits has entered into an agreement to buy water from the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District.

At its meeting on Oct. 19, the district’s board approved a Term M&I (municipal and industrial) Agreement with West Tehachapi Mutual Water Company that General Manager Tom Neisler said will provide an assured water supply for existing records.