Water priority - land.jpg

Farmland in the Cummings Valley has been prepared for irrigation. A water priority ordinance approved by the Board of Directors of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District on Feb. 15 and Cummings Valley pumping allocations to be considered with a public hearing at a special meeting on March 7, may factor into how much water is available for farmers this year.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

A water priority ordinance approved by the Board of Directors of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District on Feb. 15 does not substantially differ from priorities established in previous years, although changes were made in language throughout the ordinance.

It will only be needed if the State Water Project does not provide enough imported water to meet all customer demands, as has been the case in many recent years.