A majority of the Board of Directors of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District could not agree on any of the three applicants to fill a vacancy on the board at their meeting Feb. 3. The board has reopened the application period and will meet again on Feb. 10.
Delbert Jones, who was elected last Nov. 8 to represent Division 3, resigned on Dec. 14 toward the end of his first meeting.
On Dec. 30, the board decided to fill the vacancy by appointment rather than by election and advertised for applicants. Three individuals who reside within Division 3 submitted letters to the board expressing their interest in being appointed to the vacancy. All three were present at the Friday afternoon special meeting and made statements and answered questions from board members.
Because of the vacancy, there are currently only four members of the board. They are President Robert Schultz, Vice President Jonathan Hall, Joseph Sasia and Rick Zanutto. All were present at the meeting.
After multiple votes it was apparent the board was at an impasse with no candidate receiving a majority of votes and Schultz set another special meeting for 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. Any other registered voters residing in Division 3 who are interested in serving on the board are asked to submit a letter to the board stating their qualifications prior to the beginning of that meeting.
The applicants
Applicants for the vacancy were John Ables, Alex Mullenax and Clayton Strahan. Schultz thanked them all for applying.
In their letters to the board the candidates provided information about their backgrounds and interests in serving.
Ables, an electrical contractor who has lived in Tehachapi for 42 years, was president of Tehachapi High School’s Ag Boosters Club while his children were in school at a time when the high school still had an ag program. He is a pilot and also works part-time as an airport inspector.
“Our Tehachapi lifestyle now and in the future is a huge concern to me,” he wrote in his letter to the board. “I’m concerned about our water situation in our Tehachapi area. Our groundwater is very important to our future. With our years of drought, and the aqueduct water that needs to be managed for our future generations. Water is vital to our homes, agriculture, banking and community. We need to manage with a balance, we need to not tip the scale and we need to not overuse our water resources. We do not have a never-ending supply. Balance is #1. We need to be good stewards of our water resources.”
Mullenax said she and her husband moved to their 20-acre Tehachapi property in 2016. They operate Mullenax Ranch, a regenerative farm and ranch, where they practice sustainable agriculture practices, heritage breeds conservation with holistic management and also raise Highland cattle, miniature goats, hogs, poultry and bees. Other activities include public outreach and agritourism activities statewide.
In addition to establishing their farm and ranch, Mullenax said she has worked to further her understanding of the local water situation by following statewide and local news and attending meetings.
“I would describe my water knowledge as ‘knows a little about a lot,’ with a lot more to learn,” she wrote in her letter to the board. “I’m familiar with many of the topics facing TCCWD and have reviewed the public minutes from the past two years. My education encompasses a basic to moderate understanding of ground and surface water science, wells, well drilling and maintenance, varying riparian rights, water policy, conservation issues affecting state water policy, irrigation techniques, cover crop use and other restorative practices in agriculture.”
Strahan told the board he grew up in Mojave but has lived in Tehachapi since 2015.
“My mother and stepfather have been residents of the Tehachapi area for many years,” he wrote in his letter. “My stepfather, who raised me, Ed Wiggins, was a lifelong resident of Tehachapi and his family, the Wiggins Family, were one of the original settling families of the area.” He did not identify his mother in the letter, but she is Susan Wiggins, a member of the Tehachapi City Council.
Strahan also outlined his experience working for more than 16 years for the United Water Conservation District in Ventura County where he is the Chief Park Ranger managing the Lake Piru Area.
“My duties include managing the district’s law enforcement program, the management of an 88,000 acre-foot reservoir, oversight of federal compliance associated with our dam and working as one of seven executive managers tasked with state water contract management, groundwater recharge and budgetary oversight associated with a multi-million budget,” he wrote.
“With nearly two decades experience in reporting to and working with local county, state and federal boards, working directly in the water industry and an extensive knowledge of water policies and practices occurring within the state of California, I believe I am well-suited to serve on your board,” he continued. “I believe my experience and expertise in water would provide a valuable resource to your agency and to the residents of the area in ensuring a sustainable and reliable supply of water remains in our area.”
What’s next?
General Manager Tom Neisler told board members they must appoint someone to the board by Feb. 12 or the Kern County Board of Supervisors may fill the vacancy.
The special meeting set for 10 a.m. on Feb. 10 will be held at the district office, 22901 Banducci Road, Tehachapi.
Applicants for the vacancy must reside within Division 3, which Neisler said will be interpreted as where they are registered to vote. A map of the district showing divisions is online at bit.ly/3ZeF0sa. No special application is required, just a letter to the board expressing interest and stating qualifications.
The board’s next regular meeting is set for 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. Agendas for both the special meeting and regular meeting will be published online at tccwd.com.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
