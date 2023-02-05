Water board - deadlocked.jpg

The four members of the Board of Directors of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District could not agree on any of the three applicants to fill a vacancy on the board at their meeting Feb. 3. The board has reopened the application period and will meet again on Feb. 10. From left are Jonathan Hall, Robert Schultz, Joseph Sasia and Rick Zanutto.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

Delbert Jones, who was elected last Nov. 8 to represent Division 3, resigned on Dec. 14 toward the end of his first meeting.