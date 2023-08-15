Water district board.jpg

Members of the Board of Directors of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District on Feb. 10, following the appointment of John Ables. From left are Vice President Jonathan Hall, President Robert Schultz, Ables, Joseph Sasia and Rick Zanutto.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

A response to the Kern County grand jury’s June 1 report concerning operations of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District is expected to be submitted prior to the Aug. 30 deadline.

According to the agenda for the district’s Aug. 16 Board of Directors meeting, a draft response will be completed prior to that meeting and distributed to the full board when available.