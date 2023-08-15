A response to the Kern County grand jury’s June 1 report concerning operations of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District is expected to be submitted prior to the Aug. 30 deadline.
According to the agenda for the district’s Aug. 16 Board of Directors meeting, a draft response will be completed prior to that meeting and distributed to the full board when available.
The board’s regular monthly meeting is set for 3 p.m. and will be held at the district office, 22901 Banducci Road. It is open to the public. A draft of the response to the grand jury had not been made public by Tuesday morning.
In a staff report published with the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting, General Manager Tom Neisler said board President Robert W. Schultz appointed Directors John Ables and Joseph B. Sasia to an ad hoc committee. The directors met with the general manager and the district’s general counsel, Robert Kuhs, to review a draft version of the response prepared by staff and counsel on Aug. 4. He said staff sent an updated draft to the committee on Aug. 10.
The staff report notes that the grand jury’s investigation was conducted by the special district subcommittee of the grand jury.
“The investigation consisted of several meetings, committee attendance at a regular board meeting, committee attendance on the pump plant tour and numerous phone calls and email exchanges,” Neisler wrote in the staff report. He said the investigation began in August 2022 and continued through April 2023.
As noted in previous reporting, the grand jury recommended changes in certain district practices. It’s also called on the district’s board to “adhere to rules and policies” in an agreement signed with the city of Tehachapi in 2020 — and to provide training and briefings for board members before the elected officials take action on agenda items.
The 11-page report is included in the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting.
The report includes background information about the water district and notes that it is financially well-managed.
"However, TCCWD is not without problems," the report notes. "Research revealed that they are in litigation with the city of Tehachapi regarding water access for the Sage Ranch development project, a residential development including both single-family and multi-family housing units. The proposed additional water hookups would increase the total for the city from 3,000 to 4,000. They are at an impasse in negotiations. Recently, this litigation changed venue from Kern County Superior Court to the Sacramento Superior Court."
In addition to a response from the district, which the grand jury requires, it asked for the city of Tehachapi and Golden Hills Community Services District to submit a response.
As previously reported, the two local agencies opted to provide a joint response, dated July 27, just as they have worked together for more than two years in a so-far unsuccessful attempt to get the water district to allow the two agencies more power over water district decisions.
In their response, they ramped up their criticism of the district and supported grand jury recommendations for changes in water district operations including establishing standing committees instead of ad hoc committees for some functions.
In a follow-up letter to Kern County Superior Court, the CEO of the company developing Sage Ranch in the city of Tehachapi called the water district a “highly corrupt public agency."
When asked for response, Neisler said he was “disappointed by the continuing false attacks on our elected board of directors by the city, GHCSD, and Greenbriar.”
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
