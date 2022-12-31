During a brief special meeting held on Dec. 30, members of the Board of Directors of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District decided to fill a vacancy on the board by appointment.

Delbert Jones, who was elected Nov. 8 to represent the district’s Division 3, resigned on Dec. 14 toward the end of his first meeting. He had taken the oath of office earlier in the meeting and told his fellow board members that he was concerned that he would not have enough time to do a good job on the board.