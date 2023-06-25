A special meeting of the board of the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District has been set for 2 p.m. Thursday, July 6, to discuss and consider updating the district’s 2019 Strategic Plan.

General Manager Tom Neisler said at the time the board adopted the plan, in 2019, staff was directed to schedule a review every two years. The last time the board adopted proposed changes was at a special board meeting in July 2021.

Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.