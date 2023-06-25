A special meeting of the board of the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District has been set for 2 p.m. Thursday, July 6, to discuss and consider updating the district’s 2019 Strategic Plan.
General Manager Tom Neisler said at the time the board adopted the plan, in 2019, staff was directed to schedule a review every two years. The last time the board adopted proposed changes was at a special board meeting in July 2021.
The current plan is available online at bit.ly/3PzYxRD.
Neisler proposed a workshop format to review the plan on July 6.
BUDGET ADOPTED
The board also approved a preliminary budget for the coming fiscal year.
The budget anticipates revenues of $13.9 million and expenditures of more than $15.2 million. Covering the budget will require more than $1.3 million to be drawn from district reserves. The ending balance of district reserves is expected to be more than $18 million at the end of the coming fiscal year.
Operating expenses are about $9.5 million, but the district must also cover more than $1.6 million in debt service. It plans capital expenditures totaling nearly $1.4 million.
In a staff report, district Business Manager LaMinda Madenwald explained the complicated reasons for the deficit. She said it was related to the State Payment Fund.
“The overall result is an increase in projected expenditures over revenues in the 2023-24 fiscal year budget,” Madenwald said. “The long-term financial position of the state payment fund remains sound, and there will be sufficient reserves in that fund at the end of the next fiscal year.”
COST OF LIVING
The preliminary budget included a 4.8% cost of living adjustment for district staff. Neisler said the district uses the Consumer Price Index for West, Size Class B/C, which the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics defines as cities on the West Coast that are 2.5 million or less by population.
In a staff report, Neisler said the April 2022 to April 2023 CPI for urban wage earners and clerical workers in that category was 4.8%.
He provided a comparison of cost-of-living adjustments by other local agencies, including Golden Hills Community Services District (5%); the city of Tehachapi (6%), the city of Bakersfield (6%) and Stallion Springs Community Services District (6.5%).
“The board may consider granting any or no COLA each year,” Neisler said. “The Consumer Price Indices are simply a baseline for consideration.”
Last year’s COLA for district employees was 6%.
After considerable discussion by the board, the COLA for the coming year was set at 4.9%.
The board is expected to adopt the final budget at its regular meeting Aug. 16.
WATER RATES
District management recommended the board keep all water rates at current levels in the coming year. This was approved unanimously by the board.
In a staff report, Madenwald noted that at current rates, the district will sell M&I (municipal and industrial) water at a deficit in the coming year. But she noted that because the district sold only 23 acre-feet at $1,385 per acre-foot last year, it does not seem warranted to go through the Proposition 218 hearing process to increase the rate.
She noted that the district’s agricultural rates have been equal to Term M&I rates since 2014.
Water sales ran deficit of $596,861 in the current year, and it's projected to increase to about $841,166 in the coming year — and to $965,250 the following year.
“Although staff is not recommending the board change the current rates structure at this time, these analyses indicate the need to conduct a rate study in the near future,” Madenwald noted in the staff report.
PUMPING PLANT ROAD
Reports from Neisler and Assistant General Manager Jon Curry included information about recent efforts to improve Pumping Plant Road, the unpaved road leading down from the Cummings Valley to pumping plants that import water from the State Water Project aqueduct in the San Joaquin Valley.
People who have attended the district’s annual pumping plant tour will be familiar with this steep and bumpy road through Tejon Ranch.
Neisler noted that the district rented an excavator to help with this work and that, in areas, the dirt road has already been scraped down to rock.
He shared a photo of one large rock on the edge of the roadway that defied all efforts to break, drill or crush it.
“Sometimes the rock wins,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.