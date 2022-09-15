A special meeting of the Board of Directors for Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District has been set for 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16.
According to an email from Judy Negrete, administrative assistant for the district, the meeting is being held to conduct the district’s September business. A quorum was not expected at the regular meeting, which would have been held on Sept. 21. That meeting will be adjourned to the district’s Oct. 19 meeting, she said.
Among items on the agenda for the special meeting Sept. 16 is consideration of a resolution to establish minimum balances for the district’s banked water reserve accounts.
The board is also expected to discuss the district’s agreement for use of the Brite Lake Recreation Area by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District.
The meeting will be held at the district office, 22901 Banducci Road, Tehachapi.
The complete agenda is published online at tccwd.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.