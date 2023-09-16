The Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District has not increased its rates and fees for water since at least 2016, according to a staff report from General Manager Tom Neisler.
At the Wednesday, Sept. 20 meeting of the district’s Board of Directors, he will ask for authorization to request proposals for a study to consider whether the rates and fees need to be increased. The meeting, set to begin at 3 p.m., will be held at the water district office, 22901 Banducci Road, Tehachapi.
“Our water rates are set to recoup the cost of the importation system maintenance and operation,” Neisler said in the staff report included with the agenda for the meeting. “These costs are driven primarily by the cost of natural gas and debt service. The cost of natural gas has increased significantly in the recent past; current prices exceed the capacity of our rate structure. I anticipate that rates will remain high for the foreseeable future. Additionally, we have increased our annual debt service with the bond sale for the 2023 Engine Replacement Project.”
He noted that some rates and fees have not been adjusted since 2006.
“Costs have increased significantly since that time,” he said.
“An example of the disparity between our cost and our fee is our monthly service charge,” Neisler noted. “A customer pays $4.50 per month for a connection and meter, regardless of use.
"For $4.50, we physically read the meter, administer the records, prepare an invoice and enforce payment. At today’s costs, $4.50 will probably pay to send an employee into the yard to start up the truck.”
Neisler said the district last raised Term M&I (municipal and industrial) water rates in 2006.
“In fact, since 2006, Term M&I rates have been reduced several times,” he said. “The Term M&I rate in Cummings Valley was $484 (per acre-foot) in 2006 and is currently $363 (per acre-foot),” he noted, adding that rates for Pressure Zones 2 and 3 have also decreased.
An acre-foot of water equals about 326,000 gallons, or enough water to cover an acre of land one foot deep.
Ag water rates were last raised by 15% in 2014 to align with Term M&I rates, he said.
Term M&I rates are the rates charged to entities that have Term M&I agreements with the district, including the city of Tehachapi and Bear Valley, Golden Hills and Stallion Springs community services districts.
If the board approves the study and it shows that rates and fees need to be increased to cover costs, the district will need to hold a Proposition 218 hearing before making increases.
According to a schedule developed by Neisler, community meetings would be scheduled for next March, with the protest election set for April.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.