The office of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District is located at 22901 Banducci Road in Tehachapi.

The Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District has not increased its rates and fees for water since at least 2016, according to a staff report from General Manager Tom Neisler.

At the Wednesday, Sept. 20 meeting of the district’s Board of Directors, he will ask for authorization to request proposals for a study to consider whether the rates and fees need to be increased. The meeting, set to begin at 3 p.m., will be held at the water district office, 22901 Banducci Road, Tehachapi.

