water district - board plus speaker.jpg

Dmitry Semenov of Ridgeline Municipal Strategies, LLC, made a presentation about financing a $12 million engine replacement project during a special meeting of the Board of Directors of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District on March 7. From left are Directors John Able, Jonathan Hall, Robert Schultz, Joseph Sasia and Rick Zanutto.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District is preparing to import water and serve customers as storms continue to pound California.

Just months ago, the district was in extreme drought. The latest map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday, March 7, showed that western Kern County is out of the drought while the Tehachapi area remains “abnormally dry.” Storms brought rain last week and what has been termed an “atmospheric river” is expected to continue this week. The additional rain may move the rest of the county out of drought.