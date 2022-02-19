Meeting Feb. 16, the board of directors of the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District took several actions in addition to hearing an update on water requests.
At the beginning of the meeting, General Manager Tom Neisler drew the board’s attention to recent deaths of two community members — Tina Cunningham and George Novinger — and asked for a moment of silence to recognize their contributions to the community.
Cunningham, he noted, was a reporter who took an active interest in the district.
“She was a very enthusiastic supporter,” he said. “And she did a great job of taking some of the very complex issues that we address here” and writing about them to inform the public.
Action at the meeting included a decision to pay $2.6 million to CalPERS to cover unfunded pension liability.
At the board’s January meeting President Robert Schultz noted that the liability had gone from $2 million to $3 million in four years and that the district was spending almost $21,000 per month in related interest. He proposed using available funds to pay the liability and save on interest.
After hearing a report from district Business Manager La Minda Madenwald, the board voted to pay $2.6 million from general fund reserves and amend its budget accordingly. The remaining balance of $414,000 is to be included in next year’s budget.
Following a closed session performance evaluation, the board returned to open session to approve a 3 percent merit salary increase for Neisler on a 4-1 vote with Director James Pack voting against the increase.
Last June, the board approved a 3 percent cost of living increase for all district employees. The Jan. 20, 2021, update to Neisler’s contract, posted on the district’s website, shows that he has received COLA increases the same as other district employees, in addition to potential merit increases. Prior to the June 2021 COLA, his annualized salary was $155,902.45.
— Claudia Elliott
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.