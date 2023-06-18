The Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District completed the placement of a $12-plus million bond issue on June 7, according to General Manager Tom Neisler.
Proceeds from the bond issue will be used to replace engines in two of the district’s four pump plants. A total of eight engines — four each in Pump Plants 2 and 3 — will be replaced.
“We completed the placement of our $12,062,0601.15 bond issue on June 7,” Neisler said in a staff report released with the agenda for the district board’s June 21 meeting. “The bonds were all successfully sold by Oppenheimer Securities. The term is for 15 years, and the average interest rate that we will pay is 3.89 percent. The state income tax-free yield to the investors is 5 percent.”
He said the actual amount that the district received was $11.8 million after placement expenses. Annual debt service averages approximately $1,050,000 per year for 15 years, and the early redemption period is 10 years, he noted.
The water district board meets at 3 p.m. on June 21. The meeting will be held at the district office, 22901 Banducci Road, Tehachapi. The agenda is online at tccwd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.