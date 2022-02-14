Continued dry weather may reduce the current Table A allocation for the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District and other State Water Project contractors.
But even if the 15 percent allocation announced by the state Department of Water Resources on Jan. 20 stands, the volume of water requested by the district’s M&I (municipal and industrial) and agricultural customers is more than the amount of water the district might be able to import.
A 15 percent Table A allocation would amount to 2,895 acre feet — only about 30 percent of the the five-year average of SWP water delivered to the district (9,473 acre feet). Of this, more than 55 percent has gone to agriculture and 28 percent to recharge. This water is in addition to groundwater available to various entities due to established rights. Average California household water use is between one-half and one acre-foot of water per year.
The district’s board of directors will review 2021 operations and provide staff with direction for 2022 at its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, Feb. 16. The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. and will be held at district headquarters, 22901 Banducci Road, Tehachapi.
Water priorities
The board’s Water Priority Committee, comprised of President Robert W. Schultz and Director Kathy Cassill, met with General Manager Tom Neisler, Operations Manager Jon Curry and Board Secretary Cat Adams on Feb. 10.
According to meeting minutes, Neisler presented a forecast of 2022 supply and demand.
Tallying the requests made by district customers and other district obligations, Neisler said they equate to 8,624 AF or a 45 percent allocation.
“We know this will not happen,” he said.
The increase in allocation from zero percent announced in December to 15 percent on Jan. 20 was a surprise, Neisler said previously. But it has been common in recent years for the state to allocate far less than customer contracted amounts of water. In 2021, a 10 percent allocation was reduced to 5 percent. In 2020 the allocation was 20 percent.
Last year, the district was able to draw on water it had banked in the San Joaquin Valley during previous wet years. With only a five percent allocation last year, the district used 3,000 AF of that water to meet customer needs. Now only 190 AF of that water remains.
State law requires that health and safety be prioritized over all over water uses, Neisler said. Beyond that, the board will have some choices as to how to allocate remaining water. Irrigation for Tehachapi Cemetery and Benz Visco Park, as well as priorities for ag customers must be determined.
Water retailers, including the city and community services districts in Bear Valley Springs, Golden Hills and Stallion Springs, are expected to be able to continue to provide water to customers but programs to purchase state water for water banking are at risk with such a low allocation.
The board will also be asked to establish the year’s priorities for ag water. In the past, Neisler said in his staff report, the board has prioritized irrigation of higher value more permanent crops and food crops have been priorized over non-food crops.
Other options
In his staff report Neisler also described some potential options for purchasing or “borrowing” additional water, subject to availability.
Such programs might offer water at prices ranging from $600 to $850 per acre foot — compared to about $200 per acre foot paid by the district for its Table A SWP allocation.
If available, available water might be offered to the district’s public agency partners and ag customers as voluntary purchases, Neisler noted.
Special meeting
Also at the Feb. 16 meeting, the board is expected to set a special meeting date in early March to allow for public comment and board discussion. He said district staff will notify all pumpers (M& I and agriculture) of their anticipated allocations prior to March 1.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
