Responding to changes in the job market and desiring to reach a broader candidate pool, the Board of Directors of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District on Oct. 19 increased the pay range for an entry-level position.
General Manager Tom Neisler told board members that the position is a key entry point for water district staff.
The job calls for performance of a wide variety of routine tasks related to the construction, maintenance, repair and operation of a water distribution system, in addition to administrative and clerical support for the Operations Department. Prior to the board action, pay for the position started at $16.70 per hour.
“Fast food restaurants are offering more than $17 per hour to start in an attempt to fill open positions,” Neisler noted. He recommended an increase to $20.98 per hour and the board agreed.
More information about the job is available online at bit.ly/3gsJx8x. The application deadline is Nov. 30.
