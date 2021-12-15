Due to safety concerns because of the recent snowstorm and road conditions, the regular meeting of the Board of Directors of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District set for Dec. 15 has been postponed.
General Manager Tom Neisler said the agenda for the meeting will remain the same.
The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, and will be held at the district office, 22901 Banducci Road, Tehachapi.
Agenda information is available online at https://tccwd.com/current-board-meeting/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.